Steve Austin made an appearance on a recent episode of Bailey and Southside to promote the newest season of “Straight Up Steve Austin”.

During it, he spoke about the comparisons between himself and Goldberg during the Attitude Era. Here is what he had to say:

“Well, when I was coming up and really starting to get hot in WWF back in the day, and Bill down in WCW, he started getting hot almost at the same time — boy, ‘Goldberg!’ chants. Bill is one of my best friends that I’ll call all the time,” Austin noted. “I’d be going through airports, and people would yell, ‘Goldberg!’ He would be going through an airport. ‘Stone Cold!’ People got us confused all the time. “If you puts us side by side, Bill is a bigger guy than I am, but if you just see a bald-headed dude with a goatee and some sunglasses on, it’s pretty easy to get fooled by who it is.”

H/T to Wrestling Inc