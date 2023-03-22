Steve Austin would have loved the opportunity to work with John Cena.

The Rattlesnake spoke on this topic during a recent interview on the Out Of Character podcast, where he explained why a matchup with the former 16-time world champion never came together in WWE. Highlights from Austin’s interview can be found below.

Thinks working with Cena would have been a highlight for his career:

Working with him would have been a real highlight, and I’ve had a bunch of highlights. It would have been a real special thing. There is something about John. People are so invested in his matches. He’s a very special talent. It would have been great to have a match with him. Will it ever happen? No. I think very highly of John and I love him.

Whether there were pitches for him to come back and wrestle Cena:

No, not really. Names have always been tossed around in conversation and stuff like that. I said I was never going to really wrestle again, unless, because you never say never, unless the stars aligned properly. They did to work with KO [Kevin Owens] in Dallas, so we did that. It wasn’t really put out, ‘it’s going to be a highly competitive match.’ You weren’t expecting us to go 30 minutes. I think we exceeded the expectations and it worked for that time and place. I’m good.

In a separate interview, Austin stated that there are currently no plans for him to appear at WrestleMania 39. You can read about that here.

