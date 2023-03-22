As noted, the final WWE NXT episode before Stand & Deliver was taped on Tuesday night at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, after the live NXT episode went off the air. You can click here for full spoilers to air as the go-home show, and you can click here for the non-spoiler preview.

There were a few developments to the Stand & Deliver card at last night’s tapings.

Indi Hartwell defeated Sol Ruca and Ivy Nile in the Last Chance Qualifier for the NXT Women’s Title Ladder Match at Stand & Deliver. Hartwell joins Zoey Stark, Gigi Dolin, Tiffany Stratton and Lyra Valkyria as confirmed entrants in the Ladder Match. There was no mention of NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez at Tuesday’s tapings, but it’s been reported that she is cleared to compete, so it’s still possible that she will end up defending in the Ladder Match. If not, the winner will capture the vacant NXT Women’s Title or become the interim champion.

Axiom qualified for the NXT North American Title match at Stand & Deliver by winning the Battle Royal that will air next week. He last defeated Nathan Frazer to win. Axiom now joins champion Wes Lee, Dragon Lee, JD McDonagh and Ilja Dragunov as confirmed entrants in the Fatal 5 Way at Stand & Deliver.

The 2023 NXT Stand & Deliver Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, April 1 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. There will be a special start time of 1pm ET to accommodate viewing of WrestleMania 39 Night 1. Below is what looks to be the final card coming out of the tapings for next Tuesday’s go-home show:

Hosts: Pretty Deadly

NXT Title Match

Carmelo Hayes vs. Bron Breakker (c)

Ladder Match for the NXT Women’s Title

Zoey Stark vs. Gigi Dolin vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Indi Hartwell

NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez will likely end up defending her title in this match, or it will be for the vacant title.

Fatal 5 Way for the NXT North American Title

Dragon Lee vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh vs. Axiom vs. Wes Lee (c)

Triple Threat for the NXT Tag Team Titles

The Creed Brothers vs. Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. Gallus (c)

NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre vs. Fallon Henley and Kiana James (c)

Unsanctioned Match

Johnny Gargano vs. Grayson Waller

The Schism (Joe Gacy, Ava, Rip Fowler, Jagger Reid) vs. Tyler Bate and Chase U (Andre Chase, Thea Hail, Duke Hudson)

Winners gain control of Chase University.

