This week’s WWE Network additions will be highlighted by the 2020 TLC pay-per-view, a WWE Chronicle documentary on Kevin Owens, a new WWE Break It Down special on RAW Women’s Champion Asuka, and a new Broken Skull Sessions episode with WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin interviewing WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. There will also be new non-WWE indie content going live on Saturday.

TLC Sunday will begin with Austin’s interview with the WWE Champion. A La Previa de TLC preview for the pay-per-view will air at 10am ET, while a special TLC edition of The Bump will also premiere at 10am ET on demand, featuring WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. The TLC Kickoff Pre-show begins at 6pm ET, and the main card begins at 7pm ET.

WWE has announced the following additions for this week:

MONDAY

* 10am ET on demand: Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia, special guest Elias (free version)

* 11pm ET: RAW Talk (free version)

TUESDAY

* 12pm ET on demand: The Best of TLC (free version)

WEDNESDAY

* 10am ET: The Bump with Kevin Owens and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair (free version)

THURSDAY

* 10am ET on demand: Notsam Wrestling Podcast (free version)

* 3pm ET: NXT UK

* 7pm ET: This Week In WWE

FRIDAY

* 10am ET on demand: Swerve City Podcast, special guests Wade Barrett and Vic Joseph

* 10am ET on demand: WWE Break It Down with Asuka (free version)

* 7:30pm ET: WWE Break It Down with Asuka

* 10pm ET: WWE 205 Live

SATURDAY

* 10am ET on demand: Talking Smack (free version)

* 10am ET on demand: WWE Chronicle on Kevin Owens

* 12pm ET on demand: The Best of PROGRESS Wrestling – Mark Andrews

* 12pm ET on demand: EVOLVE 139

* 12pm ET on demand: ICW Fight Club 150

* 12pm ET on demand: wXw Catch Grand Prix #5

* 2pm ET: Talking Smack

* 8pm ET: WWE Chronicle on Kevin Owens

SUNDAY

* 10am ET on demand: Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions – Drew McIntyre

* 10am ET on demand: La Previa de TLC 2020 (free version)

* 10am ET on demand: The Bump – special TLC edition with WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix (free version)

* 3pm ET: La Previa de TLC 2020 (free version)

* 4pm ET: The Bump – special TLC edition with WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix (free version)

* 6pm ET: WWE TLC 2020 Kickoff Pre-show (free version)

* 7pm ET: WWE TLC 2020 Pay-Per-View

* Immediately After TLC: First Look at WWE Icons

* Immediately After First Look: Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions – Drew McIntyre

