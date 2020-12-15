Sting has been officially announced for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT.

AEW announced that The Stinger will appear for a follow-up to last week’s interaction with Cody Rhodes. Last week’s show saw Sting speak for the first time since debuting with AEW the week before. He interrupted a segment with Tony Schiavone and Cody, and teased a possible feud with Cody while AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin watched from the rafters.

Below is the promo for Sting’s appearance this week, along with the updated Dynamite line-up:

* SCU vs. The Acclaimed

* Matt Hardy and Private Party vs. Hangman Page, John Silver, Alex Reynolds

* NWA Women’s World Champion Serena Deeb and Big Swole vs. Ivelisse and Diamante

* Cody Rhodes vs. Angelico

* The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Santana, Ortiz, Sammy Guevara, MJF, Wardlow) vs. Best Friends, Brandon Cutler, Varsity Blondes, Top Flight

* World Title Eliminator Match, No DQ and Anything Goes: Joey Janela vs. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega

* Sting appears live

After his interaction with Cody on this past episode of Dynamite. @Sting will appear LIVE this Wednesday night! Get your tickets NOW via https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq or watch #AEWDynamite at 8e/7c on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/e6YKeuofm5 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 14, 2020

After his interaction with Cody on this past episode of Dynamite. @Sting will appear LIVE this Wednesday night! Get your tickets NOW via https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq or watch #AEWDynamite at 8e/7c on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/2pPEpZyDTK — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 14, 2020

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.