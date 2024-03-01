Sting sings the praises of his tag team partner, Darby Allin.

The Stinger soke with Sports Illustrated to hype up this Sunday’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view event, where he and Allin will defend their tag team titles against the Young Bucks in what will be The Icon’s final match. Sting says that without Allin, he doesn’t think his AEW run would have turned out as successful as it did.

I’m in good hands next to Darby (Allin). It’s been an honor to see him turn into this polished star. I’m grateful my last hurrah was with him. I didn’t teach him much about wrestling other than psychology here or there. Less is more, I taught him that. I taught him that it’s good to lose if you can lose the right way. Overall, he’s got the wrestling down. But I’ve learned so much from him. I couldn’t have been this successful without him.

