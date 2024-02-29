Sting speaks on one of the biggest dream matches that never happened.

The Stinger spoke with CBS Sports to hype this Sunday’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view, where he and Darby Allin will face the Young Bucks in what will be The Icon’s final bout. During the interview he was asked about having a showdown with the Undertaker, a match that never happened but fans were clamoring for dating back to the 90s.

I think if it was done right, it could have been a night, for sure, everyone would remember and never forget. They would be talking about it to this day. But it just was not going to happen. I thought, ‘Well, maybe if I get my foot in the door, we’ll see what happens.’ So I got my foot in the door. We did a WrestleMania with Triple H and then Vince [Vince McMahon] called and said, ‘Hey, I want you to have a world title match with Seth. Would you be willing to do that?’ ‘Yeah, I’d be willing to do that.’ Still, in hopes that somehow I could get in there with Taker.

Undertaker and Sting worked together in WWE for a brief period when he showed up in 2015.