TNA Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that the company would be returning to Australia this April for a four-day extravaganza event known as Starrast. Full details can be found below.

TNA Wrestling will be a part of the next Starrcast in April, a 4-day pro wrestling extravaganza in Ballarat, Australia, featuring TNA championship matches, meet & greet sessions, stage shows, watch-along events, and much more.

TNA stars will be competing in multiple wrestling shows in Australia, company officials and event organisers jointly announced today, including:

HER, presented by multi-time TNA Knockouts World Champion Mickie James, is Friday, April 12, starting at 7pm AEST

AUSTRALIAN STAMPEDE, presented by wrestling legend Bret “Hitman” Hart is Saturday, April 13, starting at 7pm AEST

The names of which TNA Wrestling stars will compete at the upcoming Starrcast event, and their matches, will be announced in March.

Starrcast Down Under marks the first time this popular multi-day fan conventionhas been held outside of the United States.

TNA Wrestling (formerly IMPACT Wrestling) returned to Australia in late-2023 in partnership with Oceania Pro Wrestling, with multiple successful shows in Wagga Wagga (New South Wales), marking the firstTNA/IMPACT tour in Australia in over 10 years.

Tickets for Starrcast Down Under are onsale now at:

https://premier.ticketek.com.au/shows/show.aspx?sh=BLROPW24 and via Starrcast.com

“TNA has always been good to me and supported me in every step of my career,” said Mickie James. “It’s no secret thatI think the TNA Knockouts Division is the crème da le crème of women’s wrestling.

“I am so honored to have the Knockouts Division represented on this groundbreaking event as we show Australia what women’s wrestling is all about.The idea that the Knockouts World Championship is on the line at HER is huge.”

Cameron Vale, Managing Director, Oceania Pro Wrestling, added: “TNA made such a positive impact in and out of the ring last year during the IMPACT Down Under Tour. I am very excited to have them return to Australia, this time in Ballarat, as part of the Visit Victoria-supported Starrcast Downunder (event).”