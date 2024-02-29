Tony Khan is optimistic about the future.

The AEW President spoke about the company’s media rights getting renewed during today’s media call for Revolution. Khan says that not only does he expect increases in the TV rights, but that 2025 will be the year AEW really takes off.

The biggest opportunity lies in the media rights renewal, where Dynamite, Rampage, and Collision will all be getting huge, huge increases, I can say for sure. Going into that and having that confidence, I think ’25 is going to go down as the year where AEW really took the leap from being a start-up company to being the established challenger player in pro wrestling for decades to come and establishing all of that in basically five years, that was the five-year plan.

Elsewhere on the call, Khan spoke about why he decided to pull the ‘Meat Madness’ matchup from Revolution. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)