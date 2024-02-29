The viewership numbers are in for the February 28th edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 822,000 viewers and scored a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic. This is slightly down from the February 21st episode, which drew 828,000 viewers. However, the key demo remained the exact same as last week.

This was the go-home AEW Dynamite as this Sunday the promotion invades Greensboro, North Carolina for its Revolution pay-per-view, an event that will feature the final matchup of Sting. Speaking of the Stinger, he appeared on this episode of Dynamite, one that was billed as his final Dynamite appearance. To top it off, he entered the arena from the rafters similar to how he did back in his WCW days.

