Roderick Strong discusses one of the weirder chants to get over in wrestling.

Strong grew in popularity with AEW fans after he kept screaming Adam Cole’s name during the Devil storyline. The bit worked, as fans would scream “Adam” the same way Strong would on weekly television. He spoke about this phenomenon during a recent interview with Chris Van Vilet.

Some of the production people started coming [up to me] who worked behind the scenes. And they’re like, yeah, the fans are screaming it before the show. It’s like, Woo and Adam! Then I was just like, Oh my God, because a lot of stuff was pre-taped and or filmed off-site. So then the first time that I got to really, like after a stretch go out in front of the people. And I was like, Oh, my God, this is ridiculous. And it’s kind of funny, because the yelling happened. But then it was like, I can’t just yell everything. It’s funny because my son does the thing when he’s fired up and he’s so mad. He just will yell one of the words he’s saying. Sometimes it’s the right word, sometimes it’s not. And then he just talks really calm afterwards. And I thought, like, oh, man, that’s hilarious. So that’s kind of the yelling and then like this monotone speaking was kind of just mimicking him.

