WWE recently filed a new trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The company filed to trademark the term “Global Localization” on September 18th in the goods and services category. A full detailed description of what that entails can be found below.

“Concept and brand development in the field of wrestling and sports entertainment programming content.” “Entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment; fan club services, namely, organizing and staging events with wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the field of sports entertainment; online journals, namely, blogs in the fields of sports entertainment; Entertainment services in the nature of development and creation of multimedia entertainment content”

