NWA has announced the lineup for the September 26th edition of Powerrr, which will see three title matchups including EC3 defending the world’s heavyweight championship. Check out the lineup below.

-EC3 vs. Jay Bradley for the NWA World’s Championship

-Blunt Force Trauma vs. Trevor Murdoch & Mike Knox for the NWA Tag Team Championship

-Daisky Kill & Talos vs. Brothers of Funstruction for the NWA United States Tag Team Championship

-Chris Adonis vs. Jordan Clearwater vs. Blake Troop vs. Mims qualifying match for the NWA Television Championship

-Kamille vs. Madi Wrenkowski