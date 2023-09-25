NWA has announced the lineup for the September 26th edition of Powerrr, which will see three title matchups including EC3 defending the world’s heavyweight championship. Check out the lineup below.
-EC3 vs. Jay Bradley for the NWA World’s Championship
-Blunt Force Trauma vs. Trevor Murdoch & Mike Knox for the NWA Tag Team Championship
-Daisky Kill & Talos vs. Brothers of Funstruction for the NWA United States Tag Team Championship
-Chris Adonis vs. Jordan Clearwater vs. Blake Troop vs. Mims qualifying match for the NWA Television Championship
-Kamille vs. Madi Wrenkowski
Lets goooooo! 3 title matches on ONE show! #NWAPowerrr pic.twitter.com/w4nLac4mO1
— Joe Galli (@JoeGalliNews) September 25, 2023