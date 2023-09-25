Grayson Waller continues his online feud with The Rock.

The Aussie star took to X (Twitter) and told the Great One not to try and show up at the WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event, a show that will take place from Optus Stadium in Perth in West Australia. This was in response to a rumor that circulated stating that Rocky would be working a match at the event on his build towards a showdown with Roman Reigns.

Waller writes, “Don’t be silly and try to come to Australia Dwayne, we want you to be healthy in April.”

Waller has been going after The Rock ever since they had a back-and-forth on social media earlier this year. He recently stated in an interview that he would LOVE to have the Great One on his ‘Waller Effect’ program. You can read about that here.