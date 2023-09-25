IMPACT Wrestling has announced that Trinity Fatu will be taking on Gisele Shaw at this Thursday’s edition of IMPACT on AXS. This will be a non-title matchup as Trinity currently holds the Knockouts Championship.

-Chris Sabin (c) vs. Alan Angels for the IMPACT X-Division Champion

-Tommy Dreamer & Heath vs. Sheldon Jean & Kenny King in a Memphis Street Fight

-A Goodbye Celebration for Yuya Uemura

-Trinity vs. Gisele Shaw