IMPACT Wrestling has announced that Trinity Fatu will be taking on Gisele Shaw at this Thursday’s edition of IMPACT on AXS. This will be a non-title matchup as Trinity currently holds the Knockouts Championship.
THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV!
Knockouts World Champion @TheTrinity_Fatu goes one-on-one with @GiseleShaw08#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/dt4E5WCMDd
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 25, 2023
-Chris Sabin (c) vs. Alan Angels for the IMPACT X-Division Champion
-Tommy Dreamer & Heath vs. Sheldon Jean & Kenny King in a Memphis Street Fight
-A Goodbye Celebration for Yuya Uemura
-Trinity vs. Gisele Shaw