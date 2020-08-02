Stu Bennett On His Lack Of Wrestling Experience Prior To His Main Event Push

During his interview with Wrestlezone, Stu Bennett spoke on not having enough wrestling experience prior to his main event run in the WWE. Here’s what he had to say:
I think it was one of the biggest issues or one of the hardest things to transition to for me, in developmental and indeed on NXT season one. I barely had a match longer than six minutes in my entire time in developmental or NXT season one. The matches were all very short, we had 60 people in the developmental class and we maybe had one or two shows a week, so they’d have to pack 13 matches on a show and we’d get six minutes or something. So to go from that to ‘you’re in the main event, you’re wrestling John Cena for 25-30 minutes’ and wrestling Randy Orton, I hadn’t had that level of experience putting long matches together at that point in my career, that was probably the hardest thing I found. In terms of the promo work and the character work, I was very comfortable with that but the biggest jump was going into these long, main event matches and trying to pull that off.
You can check out the clip HERE.
Credit: Wrestlezone.
