New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that last summer’s epic clash between Tetsuya Naito and EVIL for the double-IWGP championship, also known as Summer Struggle In Jingu, has been added the promotion’s lineup on the Roku Channel. Details can be found below.

Every Thursday night on the Roku Channel, fans can catch some incredible action from the NJPW archives airing on international TV for the very first time! This week, fireworks fly in Jingu Stadium as Tetsuya Naito challenges EVIL at Summer Struggle!

The Roku Channel can be found on tons of smart devices, and all you have to do is search NJPW for great content at 5PM every Thursday! Or just hit the link below!