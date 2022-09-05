Tonight’s AEW ALL OUT pay-per-view from Chicago featured Swerve In Your Glory (Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee) defending the tag team titles against The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens), the latter’s first marquee matchup as a team on a pay-per-view event.

Despite putting up a fantastic effort, along with Caster roasting both Lee and Strickland is his pre-match rap, Swerve In Your Glory would emerge victorious after connecting with their combination finisher. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

The fans are on their feet and in disbelief right now, with this #AEW World Tag Team title match!

