Toni Storm is your new AEW interim women’s champion.

Storm defeated Jamie Hayer, Hikaru Shida, and Britt Baker at this evening’s ALL OUT pay-per-view from the NOW Arena in Chicago, a match that was originally supposed to be Thunder Rosa defending the women’s title against Toni Storm, but was changed after La Mera Mera went down with a back injury.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

Not a single competitor relenting in this #AEW Interim Women's World Title match! Order #AEWAllOut LIVE on PPV on major providers, @BleacherReport, intl @FiteTV+@ppv_com! pic.twitter.com/gyAhb5u4vR — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 5, 2022

