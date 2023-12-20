Swerve Strickland made an appearance on News4Jax to discuss a wide range of topics.

During the interview, the AEW star stated that he has his sights set on gold in 2024.

“Not just any type of gold. AEW world championship,” said Strickland. “Only to the top and I said in the middle of this year, if I had gotten the opportunities that Hangman Page would’ve gotten my first year, I would have been the first African American AEW world champion. And I do believe that. I can still do that.”

Strickland also noted that he thinks he could be a better AEW World Heavyweight Champion than MJF.

“I think I could do better. Without a doubt. Without a doubt.”

(H/T to Fightful for the quotes)