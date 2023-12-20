Samoa Joe spoke with the Orlando Sentinel to promote the AEW Worlds End pay-per-view event on December 30th where he will challenge MJF for the AEW World Heavyweight Title. Here are some of the highlights:

On getting more TV time because of the feud:

“I recognize it’s an opportunity to get a bit more TV time,” Joe said. “I like to have time to get the story across as well as advance things long-term.”

On MJF:

“MJF presents some unique challenges for me,” Joe said. “He’s got an abrasive tongue and wit. He’s duplicitous when he needs to be. But I plan to take a healthy MJF and beat him in due course. I’ll pummel him unmercifully when the time comes at Worlds End.”

On the Continental Classic tournament: