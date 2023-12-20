Samoa Joe spoke with the Orlando Sentinel to promote the AEW Worlds End pay-per-view event on December 30th where he will challenge MJF for the AEW World Heavyweight Title. Here are some of the highlights:
On getting more TV time because of the feud:
“I recognize it’s an opportunity to get a bit more TV time,” Joe said. “I like to have time to get the story across as well as advance things long-term.”
On MJF:
“MJF presents some unique challenges for me,” Joe said. “He’s got an abrasive tongue and wit. He’s duplicitous when he needs to be. But I plan to take a healthy MJF and beat him in due course. I’ll pummel him unmercifully when the time comes at Worlds End.”
On the Continental Classic tournament:
“It’s been a fantastic tournament, with matches defying expectations every single night,” he said. “Everybody’s giving 120% in the ring. It’s one of the best new things to come along in a while. When the participants were first announced, that sparked more excitement in the locker room than just about anything lately, and everybody’s gone so far above and beyond as a result.”