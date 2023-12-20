AEW star Rey Fenix is no longer slated to work a Prestige Wrestling show on January 5 as the promotion announced he was pulled due to injury.

The news was announced late Tuesday night, as seen below:

“BREAKING NEWS. Due to an injury REY FENIX cannot compete… SAMURAY DEL SOL will now face LIO RUSH at #PrestigeRoseland 7! January 5th, 2024 Portland, Oregon Roseland Theater All Ages Limited floor & balcony tickets still available! http://prestigewrestling.net“

At WrestleDream he worked just a few minutes in the AEW World Tag Team Fatal-Four Way Number One Contender Match before being removed from the match.

He hasn’t wrestled since October 10. We wish him a speedy recovery.