AEW star Tay Conti announced today on her Instagram Stories that she is no longer married, and has been separated for a while.

A fan asked Conti why she no longer posts photos with her husband, and if she’s still married.

“Nope, we have been separated for a long time [kiss face emoji],” she responded.

Conti married Jorge Conti, a Brazilian judo fighter, back in 2017.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.