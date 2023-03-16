– Tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode will open with Mike Bailey and Jonathan Gresham vs. The Decay. Impact has also announced the following for tonight’s show:

* Steve Maclin vs. Heath

* The Bullet Club (Impact World Tag Team Champions Chris Bey and Ace Austin, NJPW Strong Openweight Champion KENTA) vs. Impact World Champion Josh Alexander, Rich Swann and Frankie Kazarian

– As noted, Taya Valkyrie will be in action on tonight’s taped Impact Wrestling episode as The Death Dollz defend the Knockouts World Tag Team Titles against KiLynn King and Taylor Wilde. It was previously reported that Valkyrie finished up with Impact at the recent TV tapings, and that Impact filmed material to explain her exit.

In an update, PWInsider reports that Valkyrie’s final Impact appearance will air later this month, not tonight.

Valkyrie, the current AAA Reina de Reinas Champion and MLW Women’s World Featherweight Champion, made her AEW debut on last night’s Dynamite episode. She will make her in-ring debut on Friday’s taped Rampage. You can click here for news and notes on Valkyrie in AEW, her in-ring debut, and more.

