MLW Featherweight champion Taya Valkyrie recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. about Triple H taking over WWE creative, and how upset she is that she didn’t get to work with The Game during her short stint in NXT. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says she feels like she never got:

“At first, it was just shocking, and I was upset, and I was mad, because I never felt –- I still don’t feel -– like I got an opportunity to shine. And there were a lot of things that were completely out of my control, obviously, such as the pandemic.”

How it sucked that she didn’t get a chance to work with Triple H or Shawn Michaels

“It really sucks, because I didn’t get that chance to work one-on-one with Paul — Triple H — or Shawn Michaels on a regular basis. And I just wish that I’d gotten that opportunity as well. So, I definitely now would be like ‘never say never.’ You never know. But everything, the universe always has a plan.”