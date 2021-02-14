According to PW Insider, the former longest reigning IMPACT Knockouts champion of all time Taya Valkyrie has signed a contract with WWE.

Valkyrie is expected to be apart of WWE’s next official class of signings, which Triple H revealed will have the “largest female quotient” to date. She is married to current WWE star John Morrison.

Aside from IMPACT Valkyrie is best remembered for her time in Lucha Underground, as well as the Mexico based promotion AAA where held the Reina de Reinas Championship three times.

Valkyrie was officially written off of IMPACT at the beginning of this year, and was one of many talents who chose not to re-sign with the company. She also revealed last year that she would have been apart of the fourth season of the hit Netflix series GLOW prior to it being canceled due to COVID-19.

