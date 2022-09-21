AEW commentator and pro-wrestling legend Taz recently spoke with Newsday to hype this evening’s Grand Slam Dynamite, and gives his thoughts on how the promotion will push forward following a ton of backstage drama stemming from the incident at ALL OUT and the now infamous media scrum by former world champion, CM Punk. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Regarding the backstage turmoil Taz says that pro-wrestling is a train that continues trucking forward:

“Anything that happened two weeks ago, last week, or last night, that’s in the rearview mirror. And we’re onward and upward. That’s how it’s been, no matter what. The pro wrestling business is a train, and the train is going to keep on rolling.”

Discusses Grand Slam Dynamite and the show’s main event:

“It’s rare in wrestling that you do a stadium show. Stadium shows are no joke, You put those two cats [Jon Moxley & Bryan Danielson] in the ring for the AEW world title—sign me up. I’m blessed that, as a commentator, I’m able to call it.”