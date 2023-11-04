Ted Dibiase recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Everybody’s Got a Pod.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about coming up with his promos. Here are the highlights:

On how he came up with promos:

“I knew what the program was, and I would have an idea, but I never thought it wasn’t until much later when the WWE became the WWE, and they would give you scripted stuff. And I told them even then I said, ‘You can give me this, but I’m not going to say what’s on this thing word for word. I’m going to take the idea that I see as being expressed here, and I’m going to do it my way. Because if it doesn’t, if I don’t do it my way, then it’s not going to sound like me.’ And that’s what I did. Then they let me do it because they knew I could.”

On wrestlers needing to be soap opera actors more than wrestlers today:

“I’m not going to knock it. That’s the other thing I don’t. I’m old school because I was raised in an old school, and that’s how it worked for me. I’m not Vince McMahon, and I don’t know all that Vince McMahon knows. Maybe there’s a reason now for them to follow a script. I just never had to.”

