The AEW World Championship will be on-the-line next Wednesday night.

As seen on this week’s AEW Rampage, the show wrapped up with Daniel Garcia cutting a quick promo after his main event victory over Trent Beretta of Best Friends.

During the promo, Garcia called out Maxwell Jacob Friedman for a shot at the AEW World Championship.

MJF didn’t take long to respond.

The reigning AEW and ROH World Tag-Team Champion took to Twitter (X) and responded to Garcia’s challenge, accepting a match for the title this coming Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite.

“This company was built on the backs of young men who chose to be ELITE,” MJF wrote. “Well Danny. You want a brush with greatness.”

Friedman continued, “I just got off the phone with our boss. This Wednesday night. The present will defend his title against the future. You’re on.”