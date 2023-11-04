WWE Crown Jewel Results 11/4/2023

Kickoff Match: Sami Zayn vs. JD McDonagh

McDonagh is playing mind games with Zayn. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Hammerlock Exchange. McDonagh grabs a side wrist lock. Zayn with two arm-drags. Zayn applies an arm-bar. McDonagh backs Zayn into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. McDonagh hammers down on the back of Zayn’s neck. McDonagh applies a side headlock. Zayn whips McDonagh across the ring. Zayn drops down on the canvas. Zayn leapfrogs over McDonagh. Zayn with a Monkey Flip into the ropes. Zayn transitions into a corner mount. McDonagh kicks Zayn in the gut. Zayn slams McDonagh’s head on three turnbuckle pads. McDonagh scores a bodyshot. Zayn drives McDonagh face first into another turnbuckle pad. McDonagh blocks The Blue Thunder Bomb. McDonagh slams Zayn’s head on the top rope. McDonagh clotheslines the back of Zayn’s neck. McDonagh with a falling sledge. McDonagh is raining down haymakers. McDonagh whips Zayn across the ring. McDonagh scores the elbow knockdown. Chop Exchange. McDonagh decks Zayn with a JawBreaker. McDonagh puts Zayn on the top turnbuckle.

McDonagh with a straight right hand. McDonagh goes for The SuperPlex, but Zayn blocks it. Zayn HeadButts McDonagh. McDonagh dropkicks Zayn in mid-air for a two count. McDonagh with two forearm smashes. McDonagh is choking Zayn with his boot. Zayn with a back elbow smash. Zayn kicks McDonagh in the face. Zayn with a flying elbow strike. Zayn is throwing haymakers at McDonagh. McDonagh reverses out of the irish whip from Zayn. Zayn springboards off the bottom rope. Zayn with a Lariat. Zayn blocks a boot from McDonagh. Zayn with a knife edge chop. Zayn whips McDonagh into the turnbuckles. Zayn with a Back Body Drop. Zayn punches McDonagh in the back. McDonagh clings onto the middle rope. McDonagh with a back elbow smash. McDonagh ducks a clothesline from Zayn. McDonagh with The Standing Spanish Fly for a two count. McDonagh goes for a MoonSault, but Zayn gets his feet up in the air. Zayn with an Exploder Suplex into the turnbuckles. Zayn delivers The Helluva Kick. Zayn connects with The Blue Thunder Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: Sami Zayn via Pinfall

First Match: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre For The WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. McIntyre backs Rollins into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Rollins with a waist lock go-behind. Rollins grabs a side headlock. McIntyre whips Rollins across the ring. McIntyre drops Rollins with a shoulder tackle. Rollins drops down on the canvas. Rollins leapfrogs over McIntyre. Shoulder Block Exchange. McIntyre poses for the crowd. Chop Exchange. McIntyre with a straight right hand. McIntyre with a Vertical Suplex for a one count. Rollins unloads three knife edge chops. McIntyre reverses out of the irish whip from Rollins. Rollins launches McIntyre over the top rope. Rollins with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Rollins with a Flying Knee Strike off the ring apron. Rollins goes for The Suicide Dive, but McIntyre counters with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex on the floor. McIntyre rolls Rollins back into the ring. McIntyre whips Rollins back first into the turnbuckles. McIntyre toys around with Rollins. Rollins scores a left jab. Rollins is throwing haymakers at McIntyre. McIntyre reverses out of the irish whip from Rollins. Rollins kicks McIntyre in the chest. McIntyre with The Spinebuster for a two count.

Second Chop Exchange. Rollins goes for the up and over, but McIntyre kicks him in the ribs for a two count. McIntyre goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Rollins lands back on his feet. McIntyre with a running back elbow smash. Rollins blocks The Reverse Alabama Slam. Rollins with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Rollins sends McIntyre shoulder first into the steel ring post. McIntyre shrugs off two clotheslines from Rollins.Rollins thrust kicks the midsection of McIntyre. Rollins with a knee lift. Rollins SuperKicks McIntyre. Rollins with a Running Knee Strike. Rollins with a Springboard Swanton Bomb. Rollins follows that with The Springboard MoonSault for a two count. McIntyre goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Rollins counters with a high knee strike. Rollins with The Falcon Arrow for a two count. Rollins kicks McIntyre in the gut. McIntyre blocks The Pedigree. McIntyre goes for The Future Shock DDT, but Rollins counters with The Rolling Elbow. McIntyre decks Rollins with a back elbow smash. McIntyre ascends to the top turnbuckle. Rollins with The SuperPlex. McIntyre drills Rollins with The Brainbuster for a two count. McIntyre puts Rollins on his shoulders. McIntyre goes for The Avalanche White Noise, but Rollins blocks it. Rollins goes for The Bucklebomb, but McIntyre lands back on his feet.

McIntyre drops Rollins with The Future Shock DDT for a two count. Rollins is favoring his back. Rollins with an inside cradle for a two count. Rollins ducks a clothesline from McIntyre. Rollins clotheslines McIntyre over the top rope. Rollins lands The Suicide Dive. McIntyre responds with a Spinebuster into the steel ring steps. McIntyre with a Side Walk Slam into the ring apron. McIntyre talks smack to Rollins. Rollins slaps McIntyre in the face. McIntyre HeadButts Rollins. Rollins hits The Pedigree for a two count. Rollins with boxing elbows. Rollins with Two Rolling Elbows. McIntyre avoids The Curb Stomp. McIntyre drives Rollins back first into the turnbuckles. McIntyre with Two Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex’s. McIntyre ducks a clothesline from Rollins. McIntyre with a NeckBreaker. McIntyre pops back on his feet. McIntyre goes for The Claymore, but Rollins counters with a SuperKick. Rollins connects with The Curb Stomp for a two count. Rollins drags McIntyre to the corner. McIntyre avoids The Phoenix Splash. McIntyre delivers The Claymore for a two count. McIntyre goes for The Claymore, but Rollins counters with another SuperKick. Rollins drops McIntyre with The Pedigree. Rollins plants McIntyre with The Curb Stomp to pickup the victory. After the match, Damian Priest runs down to the ring with the MITB Briefcase. Sami Zayn drives Priest face first into the steel ring post. Zayn runs away with Priest’s briefcase.

Winner: Still WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins via Pinfall

Second Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Zoey Stark In A Fatal Five Way Match For The WWE Women’s World Championship

Jax immediately scurries out of the ring. Ripley attacks Rodriguez and Baszler from behind. Rollup Exchange. Stark with a sliding knee strike to Ripley. Baszler goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Stark lands back on her feet. Second Rollup Exchange. Jax pulls Rodriguez out of the ring. Jax drives Rodriguez face first into the steel ring post. Ripley with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Jax sweeps out the legs of Ripley. Jax punches Baszler. Jax bodyslams Stark. Ripley HeadButts Jax. Stark SuperKicks Jax. Rodriguez delivers a Big Boot into a German Suplex from Baszler. A pier six brawl ensues in the ring. Rodriguez with a Biel Throw. Rodriguez with three clotheslines. Rodriguez follows that with Two Powerslams. Ripley blocks The Tejana Bomb. Ripley SuperKicks Rodriguez. Ripley drives Stark back first into the turnbuckles. Ripley with clubbing shoulder blocks. Ripley with a Face Plant to Baszler. Ripley poses for the crowd. Ripley tells Jax to bring it. Jax pie faces Ripley. Forearm/Haymaker Exchange. Jax fights out of the fireman’s carry position.

Ripley with a Roundhouse Kick. Jax responds with a Lou Thez Press. Jax starts ragdolling Ripley. Jax with a Running Leg Drop for a two count. Jax HeadButts Stark. Stark sends Jax shoulder first into the steel ring post. Stark with a Slingshot Pescado. Rodriguez delivers The Pounce. Baszler grapevines the legs of Rodriguez. Baszler adds a half crab to Ripley. Baszler gets Jax trapped in The Kirifuda Clutch. Stark SuperKicks Baszler for a two count. Stark ducks a clothesline from Rodriguez. Stark with The Half & Half Suplex. Ripley rocks Stark with a forearm smash. Ripley has Stark perched on the top turnbuckle. Ripley and Stark are trading back and forth shots. Stark blocks The Double SuperPlex. Baszler with The Tower Of Doom. Jax goes into the cover, but Baszler breaks up with a Running Knee Strike. Jax levels Baszler with The Body Avalanche. Ripley blocks The Annihilator. Rodriguez with a Corkscrew Elbow Drop.

Ripley gets into a shoving contest with Rodriguez. Palm Strike Exchange. Rodriguez ducks a clothesline from Ripley. Both ladies are knocked down after a Double Big Boot. Ripley talks smack to Rodriguez. Stark dropkicks Ripley and Rodriguez off the ring apron. Stark with a Springboard Crossbody Block to the outside. Stark rolls Ripley back into the ring. Stark with a Springboard Missile Dropkick. Stark hits The Z360 for a two count. Jax HeadButts Stark. Jax with a Body Block. Jax drags Stark to the corner. Rodriguez denies The Annihilator. Rodriguez connects with The Tejana Bomb for a two count. Ripley goes for The Rip Tide, but Baszler counters with The Kirifuda Clutch. Rodriguez drops Baszler with The Big Boot. Ripley HeadButts Rodriguez. Ripley with a Deadlift Rip Tide for a two count. Stark puts Ripley on the top turnbuckle. Stark with forearm shivers. Stark is lighting up Ripley’s chest. Ripley HeadButts Stark. Ripley plants Stark with The Avalanche Rip Tide into Baszler to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still WWE Women’s World Champion, Rhea Ripley via Pinfall

Third Match: John Cena vs. Solo Sikoa

Cena ducks under two clotheslines from Sikoa. Cena with a side headlock takeover. Cena stomps on the right hand of Sikoa. Cena applies a wrist lock. Cena with three shoulder blocks for a one count. Cena applies an arm-bar. Cena works on his joint manipulation game. Cena drops his weight on the right shoulder of Sikoa. Cena wraps the right shoulder of Sikoa around the top rope. Cena dumps Sikoa out of the ring. Cena slams the right hand of Sikoa on the steel ring steps. Cena rolls Sikoa back into the ring and proceeds to dump him back to the floor. Cena continues to attack the right hand of Sikoa. Sikoa HeadButts Cena. Sikoa repeatedly stomps on Cena’s chest. Sikoa with Two HeadButts. Cena fires back with two toe kicks. Sikoa drops Cena with a Spin Kick. Sikoa drags Cena to the corner. Sikoa with The Banzai Drop. Cena avoids The Samoan Spike. Cena goes for The Attitude Adjustment, but Sikoa lands back on his feet.

Sikoa SuperKicks Cena for a two count. Sikoa with a Running Hip Attack. Sikoa poses for the crowd. Sikoa goes for The Samoan Spike, but Cena counters with The Lebel Lock. Sikoa rolls Cena over for a two count. Sikoa clotheslines Cena. Sikoa gets Cena tied up in the tree of woe. Sikoa with a Diving HeadButt for a two count. Sikoa with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex for a two count. Sikoa delivers another Running Hip Attack. Sikoa has complete control of this match. Siko goes for The Samoan Spike, but Cena ducks out of the way. Cena with two diving shoulder tackles. Cena ducks a clothesline from Sikoa. Cena with a Spinning Side Slam. Cena nails Sikoa with The Five Knuckle Shuffle. Cena goes for The Attitude Adjustment, but Sikoa lands back on his feet.

Sikoa hits The Samoan Drop for a two count. Sikoa with his third Running Hip Attack of the match. Cena slams the right shoulder of Sikoa on the top rope. Cena with a Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Sikoa blocks The Attitude Adjustment. Sikoa SuperKicks Cena. Sikoa goes for The Pop Up Samoan Spike, but Cena counters with The Chokeslam for a two count. Cena and Sikoa are trading back and forth shots. Cena goes for The Attitude Adjustment, but Sikoa lands back on his feet. Sikoa drops Cena with The Spinning Solo for a two count. Cena blocks The Samoan Spike. Cena with a drop toe hold. Cena applies The STF. Sikoa grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Sikoa kicks Cena across the ring. Sikoa delivers a series of Samoan Spikes to pickup the victory. After the match, Cena gets a massive ovation from the Saudi crowd.

Winner: Solo Sikoa via Pinfall

– There was a Miz TV Segment featuring Grayson Waller and Standup Comedian, Ibrahim Al Hajjaj. Waller turns Miz TV into The Grayson Waller Effect. Ibrahaim says that Miz TV is the hottest show in WWE. Waller tells Ibrahim to get out of his ring. Waller attacks Ibrahim. Miz drops Waller with The Big Boot. Miz destroys The Grayson Waller Effect set. Miz sends Waller face first into an Enzuigiri from Ibrahaim. Miz connects with The Skull Crushing Finale. Ibrahim plants Waller with The People’s Elbow.

Fourth Match: Rey Mysterio (c) vs. Logan Paul For The WWE United States Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Paul backs Mysterio into the turnbuckles. Paul pats Mysterio on the forehead. Mysterio with a waist lock go-behind. Paul transitions into a side wrist lock. Paul with two shoulder blocks. Paul with a high wrist lock takedown. Greco Roman Knuckle Lock. Paul drives his knee into the midsection of Mysterio. Mysterio avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Paul kicks Mysterio in the gut. Paul launches Mysterio to the corner. Mysterio decks Paul with a back elbow smash. Mysterio kicks Paul in the face. Mysterio with a Headscissors Takeover. Paul regroups on the outside. Standing Switch Exchange. Paul with a back elbow smash. Paul whips Mysterio across the ring. Paul leapfrogs over Mysterio. Paul drops down on the canvas. Mysterio holds onto the ropes. Mysterio ducks a clothesline from Paul. Mysterio with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover into the middle rope. Paul avoids The 619. Paul catches Mysterio in mid-air. Paul with a Running Death Valley Driver into the turnbuckles. Paul with The Rolling Senton. Paul follows that with The Springboard MoonSault for a two count.

Paul with rapid fire bodyshots in the corner. Paul with a knee lift. Paul whips Mysterio back first into the turnbuckles. Paul toys around with Mysterio. Paul sends Mysterio chest first into the turnbuckles. Paul with a waist lock takedown. Mysterio with two back elbow smashes. Mysterio stomps on the right foot of Paul. Mysterio kicks Paul in the chest. Mysterio with forearm shivers. Paul reverses out of the irish whip from Mysterio. Paul with The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker for a two count. Paul with a Press Slam. Paul poses for the crowd. Paul with The Warrior Splash for a two count. Paul applies The Bear Hug. Mysterio escapes the hold. Paul buries his knee into the midsection of Mysterio. Paul with The Canadian BackBreaker. Mysterio escapes with an arm-drag takeover. Paul drives Mysterio back first into the turnbuckles. Paul with clubbing shoulder blocks. Paul is mauling Mysterio in the corner. Mysterio sends Paul shoulder first into the steel ring post. Mysterio lands The Suicide Dive. Mysterio rolls Paul back into the ring. Mysterio with a Flying Seated Senton. Mysterio with a Springboard Crossbody Block for a two count. Mysterio follows that with three cradle style rollups. Mysterio applies a waist lock. Paul sends Mysterio face first into the top rope. Paul drops Mysterio with The Buckshot Lariat for a two count.

Mysterio avoids The One Lucky Punch. Mysterio applies The CrossFace. Paul grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Mysterio kicks Paul in the ribs. Mysterio kicks the left hamstring of Paul. Mysterio goes for a Springboard MoonSault, but Paul counters with a Powerslam for a two count. Both men are fighting for position on the top turnbuckle. Mysterio HeadButts Paul. Paul with clubbing blows to Mysterio’s back. Paul with The MoonSault Fallaway Slam for a two count. Paul pops back on his feet. Mysterio avoids The Frog Splash. Paul kicks Mysterio in the gut. Mysterio with a Hurricanrana that sends Paul to the middle rope. Paul blocks The 619. Mysterio dodges The Springboard Lariat. Mysterio with an Apron Enzuigiri. Paul stops Mysterio in his tracks. Paul gets Mysterio into the electric chair position. Mysterio with The Sunset Flip PowerBomb. Mysterio hits The Code Red for a two count. One of Paul’s assistants gives him the brass knuckles behind the referee’s back. Mysterio runs Paul into the ring post. The brass knuckles fall out of the ring. Santos Escobar runs after the crony. Mysterio dropkicks Paul into the middle rope. Paul retrieved the brass knuckle. Mysterio connects with The 619. Mysterio goes for The Springboard Splash, but Paul counters with The KO Punch with the brass knuckles to pickup the victory.

Winner: New WWE United States Champion, Logan Paul via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Iyo Sky (c) w/Damage CTRL vs. Bianca BelAir For The WWE Women’s Championship

STILL TO COME

– Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest

– Roman Reigns (c) w/Paul Heyman vs. LA Knight For The WWE Undisputed Universal Championship

