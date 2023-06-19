While appearing on “The Snake Pit” with Jake Roberts, fellow WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase discussed Ric Flair’s style of putting matches together.

Flair is considered one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, but there are some of his critics who think his matches follow the same pattern.

“I’m not knocking Ric at all,” DiBiase started. “But, a lot of times, if you watch Ric Flair work enough, it’s almost like he has the same match every night.” “As far as we’re concerned, anyway, that’s not where it’s at, man. It’s an acquired skill. Listening to the crowd, it’s like you just know. And when you really got them and you know they’re there, you know when to go, and let’s take it home.”

