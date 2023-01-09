Rey Mysterio began his professional wrestling career at the age of 14, first appearing in Mexico and later WCW, before signing with WWE in 2002. Even though Mysterio has had brief stints with other promotions, he is currently back with WWE and is still working at a high level.
Teddy Long said that it could be time for the masked star to retire on Sportskeeda’s One On One.
“Rey’s been around a long time, and he’s certainly done a lot for the company, so I don’t know; I mean, I think, in my opinion, knowing Rey, if he not or if he is released, Rey’s kind of going to take it easy. He’s broken up and beaten up. You reach a certain age in your life and if you have saved your money and you got your finances in order, then take a break.”