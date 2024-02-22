Tetsuya Naito has a new goal in mine.

The IWGP World Champion spoke with Sports Illustrated about the future of NJPW following the departures of Will Ospreay and Kazuchika Okada, who both left the company for new ventures. Naito says that while he wishes them luck, he plans on making them regret that decision.

Okada and Ospreay are taking on new challenges. Good for them, and I wish them well. But my job is to make sure they regret leaving New Japan, and I need to keep defending this title in main events to do that. There are fans who might be worried about the future of New Japan. But anyone watching will be able to see that with Tetsuya Naito and Los Ingobernables De Japon around, there’s no cause for concern.

Ospreay signed with AEW back in 2023 and will be a full-time member of the roster starting next week. Meanwhile, Okada has yet to determine his future, but the belief is that he will be coming to AEW as well.

