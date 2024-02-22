GUNTHER speaks about the direction of WWE under Triple H.

The Ring General spoke highly of The Game during a recent interview on the Battlegrounds podcast. When GUNTHER was asked about backstage morale, he had this to say:

I would say morale is very good, but also, I gotta be honest, even before I was never — I don’t let anybody else’s mood or morale affect myself. I’ve always been my own person and always have my own goals and motivations.

In an answer to a separate question GUNTHER reiterates his point about Triple H, adding that the WWE has never been hotter.

I think it’s going to be trendsetting, and I think the company since Triple H took over is firing out on all cylinders and I think we’re experiencing a boom period that has never been there before.

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)