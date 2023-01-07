Last night’s AEW Rampage saw The Acclaimed successfully defend their tag team titles over Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal in a No Holds Barred match, the duo’s second defense of the gold this week. Prior to the match beginning, Max Caster hit Lethal and Jarret with his pre-match freestyle rap, and dropped a line about Vince McMahon. Listen below.

"You're a stain on this business man, I mean Jeff Jarrett is worse than Vince McMahon." LISTEN. (via @AEW)pic.twitter.com/oyTNZFFq2z — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) January 7, 2023

Also on last night’s Rampage Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley defeated Top Flight. The American Dragon took to Twitter to comment on their victory, and to add that he stomped Darius Martin’s head flaccid.