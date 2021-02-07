During an appearance on WINCLY, The Bushwackers spoke on what it was like to work with Carlos Colon in Puerto Rico. Here’s what they had to say:

It was real crazy mate. I’m just going to give for instance. You know, before we did a lot of angles, the first one we did, we were brought in and we had never been to Puerto Rico. This was 1980. And the promoter was the Hulk Hogan of Puerto Rico in the Caribbean: Carlos Colon. His sons have been in WWE and all that. You know the storyline. He said, ‘Show starts at 8:30, I’m going to be signing in the lobby at 7:30. You usually come in the back door, but this time I’m going to have people drive and pick you up and bring you to the front of the building, and you guys come in through the front.’ We had a flagpole, and it wasn’t copper, it was steam pipe. Steam pipes, they’re pretty heavy, and they have a knuckle in the middle where you can screw it, because we carried it in a pouch. The piece was about three feet long. So he said, ‘I want you to come to the lobby and f–king burst through the people. Now, he was signing free photos. Carlos, on this fight, everyone that came in and bought a ticket got a free photo. And he was signing there, we burst in there, and split the flagpole in half and beat him to death. There was blood on the walls, everything. The ambulance come and took him, and they called for an ambulance, and security come and got us off of him. We went to the back after that. We were the main event that night. The main event was Carlos Colon and the Invader, Invader 1, who was the #2 babyface on the island. So Carlos was taken away in an ambulance. And then come to the match, you know, Invader come out, he says, ‘blah blah blah, I’m going to do this on his own.’ They told him not to do it, and he says, ‘I got to do it, because these pigs have come in here and they’ve done a disgrace. They disgraced our main guy’ and all that bloody s–t. We started working with him in the ring, finally we got him down and we bloodied him up and all that, and then all of a sudden, an ambulance pulled into the back of the arena, and out of the passenger seat Carlos got out with a f–king axe handle and hit the ring. The f–king people went mad. We took one or two shots just to shock, and kind of dodge so we kept our heat. That was our first time in Puerto Rico.