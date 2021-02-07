During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Shawn Michaels spoke on continuing to wrestle as he got older. Here’s what he had to say:

Your age, that number, it drives you. Before that match, Undertaker and I acknowledged that people on the card were younger, faster and even better, so we tapped into our strength. We harnessed experience, 20 years of a backstory, and focused on what we did best. I know the two worlds are very different, but we knew how to tell the story and Brady knows how to win the game. If Brady is great on Sunday, it’s not going to be because of his scrambling ability or long runs. He’s going to have to play to the best of his ability, doing what he does best. That was the same premise behind what I did, which wasn’t X’s and O’s like football. I knew, in order to be great, I had to play into the storytelling aspect of wrestling.

Credit: SI.