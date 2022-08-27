Tonight’s AEW Rampage from Cleveland Ohio featured the House of Black (Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews, Brody King) taking on The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, John Silver, 10), with the winner advancing to the semifinals of the trios title tournament.

It seemed like the House of Black had the match won until former TNT champion Miro appeared at ringside and started brawling with Matthews and King. The distraction gave Reynolds an opening and he scored a shocking pinfall on Black, who was the legal man in the ring. This means the Dark Order will now take on Best Friends & Orange Cassidy in the next round.

Afterwards the House of Black focused their attack on Miro, but Sting and Darby Allin would come out to make the save. Speculation is that this will lead to a six-man tag match at next weekend’s ALL OUT pay-per-view.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

The Redeemer MIRO is here and #DarkOrder’s Alex Reynolds takes advantage of the distraction to get the win here on #AEWRampage tonight! Watch TNT right now! pic.twitter.com/CZZz6V0NcD — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 27, 2022

#HouseOfBlack have descended upon MIRO, but Sting and Darby Allin have stopped them in their tracks! #AEWRampage is on TNT! pic.twitter.com/SP4P6RcOcV — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 27, 2022

