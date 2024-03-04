Sting’s epic pro-wrestling career has come to an end in the most triumphant fashion ever.

The Stinger and Darby Allin defeated the Young Bucks in the main event of this evening’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view to retain the tag team titles. The Greensboro crowd went absolutely crazy for everything The Icon did, and Allin went balls to the wall to show his partner how much he meant to him. The duo, who will forever be undefeated in AEW, won after Allin hit the Coffin drop and Sting locked in the scorpion death lock.

#ANDSTILL STING & DARBY SUCCESSFULLY DEFEND THE AEW TAG TITLES VS THE YOUNG BUCKS!! STING RETIRES, UNDEFEATED, AND A AEW CHAMPION.#AEWRevolution

THANK YOU STING.

