The Miz comments on his viral segment from this past Monday’s edition of WWE Raw.

The A-Lister held a segment of MizTV with John Cena as his special guest. The only thing was…John Cena was not actually there but that didn’t stop the former two-time WWE Champion from interviewing him and subsequently attacking him. Miz spoke about this during a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show

I don’t care if it’s real Cena, invisible Cena, I’ll take him down each and every time, no doubt in my mind, every day, all day, that’s just the type of person I am. How dare him push me in my ring. You don’t come into my ring in WWE, on Monday Night Raw, and come onto my show, Miz TV, and push me. I couldn’t believe he ducked my swing, but once he swung at me, I know what’s happening, I know the Skull Crushing Finale is happening, drop him out, and after the promo I threw him out of the ring because that’s the type of man I am. That’s my ring and that’s what I do.

Miz would go on to praise the work of the camera man Stu, who shot Cena’s entrance as if the Cenation leader was actually in the building.

How great was Stu? How great was that camera work? He’s done it so many times, Stu can see him just like I can.

The segment got over huge with the live crowd, and even started a ‘Holy Shit’ chant. Miz credits himself for being that dynamic of a performer.

Look at me, I took off my jacket and they started saying ‘Holy Shit’ with an invisible person. That’s how good I am. I’m real good.

