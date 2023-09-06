Chris Jericho reflects on his latest big match in AEW.

The Demo God took on Will Ospreay at the historic All In event from Wembley a couple of weeks ago, a match the Aerial Assassin won after 17-minutes. Jericho talked about the showdown during the latest edition of his podcast, where he explains how the atmosphere contributed to the contest being so well received.

Like I said, we (Jericho & Will Ospreay) knew we that we had 17 minutes. We went a little bit shorter. We could’ve done a few things differently to make it a little longer but longer and shorter doesn’t make a great match. A great match is just the atmosphere and the vibe and what the guys are doing so, I really loved kind of some of the counters and reversals that we had. Obviously, I went for a ‘Jericho Cutter’, like an Oscutter. People thought I was going for a lionsault, whatever it was gonna be.

Jericho says that overall he is very happy with the Ospreay match, and would even call it one of his favorites that he’s ever had in his prestigious career.

Really excited and happy with the whole match and you know, there’s a couple minor things that go wrong as they do in every match but just some of the counters and everyone of course was talking about when Ospreay went for the Storm Breaker and I reversed it into a Walls of Jericho and it’s like, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s so amazing.’ I’ve been doing that spot for years (he laughed). The frankensteiner off the top and just all the stuff that we contributed and combined in there and the multiple Codebreakers and him kicking out of the Judas Effect and then me kind of giving him the finger, daring him to pin me when he finally did and I mean, just a great match. It really was one of my favorites that I’ve had.

Elsewhere on his podcast Jericho opened up about the CM Punk situation from All In and how he even spoke to Punk at the event. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)