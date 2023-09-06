AEW has announced that Jon Moxley will be defending his International Championship against AR Fox at this evening’s edition of Dynamite. This will be the Death Rider’s first defense of the title since he won it from Orange Cassidy this past Sunday at All Out.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR SEPTEMBER 6TH DYNAMITE:

* Fallout from AEW All Out

* “Hangman” Adam Page speaks for the first time since winning the Over Budget Battle Royal at All Out

* Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara begin their chase for the AEW World Tag Team Titles by facing Aussie Open

* AEW World & ROH World Tag Team Champion MJF will speak for the first time since All Out run-in with ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe

* Grand Slam World Title Eliminator Tournament Quarterfinals: Nick Wayne vs. Darby Allin

* Grand Slam World Title Eliminator Tournament Quarterfinals: Trent Beretta vs. Roderick Strong

* AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander defends against Emi Sakura in an Open Challenge

* AEW International Champion Jon Moxley defends against AR Fox in an Open Challenge