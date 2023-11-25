The Miz thinks WWE NXT has a good crop of talent these days.

And “The A-Lister” would be open to working with any of them in the future.

Ahead of his WWE Intercontinental Championship opportunity tonight at WWE Survivor Series 2023 against the longest-reigning champion in the history of the title, GUNTHER, The Miz spoke with TNT Sports for an in-depth interview.

During the discussion, the former WWE Grand Slam Champion offered high praise for the current group of talent in WWE NXT.

“Watch NXT, I’ll work with any of them,” he said. “All of them, seem to have the talent, the drive, the ability, and I can’t wait for them to get to Raw or SmackDown.”

From there he continued, giving additional praise to the WWE NXT roster while mentioning former WWE NXT World Champion Bron Breakker by name.

“I think Bron Breakker has been doing a phenomenal job down there so we’ll see,” Miz said. “We’ll see what what they have and what they got. But right now watching NXT, it’s like, oh man these guys and girls are absolutely incredible and they’re doing a remarkable job and should continue to keep working. Keep pushing and keep studying.”

Check out more from The Miz’s sit-down interview with TNT Sports via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.