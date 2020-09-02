WWE superstar The Miz recently spoke with Daniel Trainor of AwardsWatch.com to discuss all things pro-wrestling. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On Roman Reigns return and WrestleMania 37 being in his hometown of LA:

Cleveland is my hometown, but LA is where I live, and so I consider that home as well. So, to be in my backyard, to not be the main event of WrestleMania, will be a huge disappointment on my behalf. Now I look at the card and I look at who just came back. ‘The Big Dog’ Roman Reigns. Not only that, but he won the Universal Championship and now he has Paul Heyman in his pocket. He is the most dangerous Superstar in all of WWE now. If you didn’t believe he had it before, which I did believe, I’ve always believed he had it … but if you didn’t believe, now with Heyman in his pocket … you are going to believe. Cause Heyman will make you believe.

Says he’s going to work extra hard to earn his way back into the main event scene:

I need to take my own advice and start getting more serious. Getting more elevated inside the WWE ring to where people will view me as a viable opponent for someone like Roman Reigns as Universal champion with Paul Heyman by his side. I know what I need to do now.

