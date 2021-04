Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his wife Lauren Hashian threw the money down by buying a Beverly Hills mansion last week, according to Bleacher Report.

The former WWE star bought the 17,630-square-foot home from actor Paul Reiser for $27.8 million. It has six bedrooms, 11.5 bathrooms, a gym, a tennis court, and a baseball diamond.

The home’s location is in the North Beverly Park area of Los Angeles.