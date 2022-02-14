Last night’s SuperBowl LVI was opened up by global superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson delivering an epic promo to hype up the fans in SoFi Stadium, as they watched the Los Angeles Rams defeat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 to become champions.

Today the Great One took to Twitter to thank the NFL for making a childhood dream come true, as well as giving thanks to his millions of fans all around the world. Rocky writes:

My long time dream was to have a career in the @NFL & win a #SuperBowl. I failed at that. But last night my dream came true..in a different way. Thank you NFL, players/coaches for the amazing love & trust. Thank U fans for the INSANE POSITIVE ENERGY.

My long time dream was to have a career in the @NFL & win a #SuperBowl.

I failed at that.

But last night my dream came true..

in a different way ☺️

Thank you NFL, players/coaches for the amazing love & trust.

Thank U fans 🌍 for the INSANE POSITIVE ENERGY 🤯🤯🔥🔥 🎤#grateful🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/TDXl1nziTZ — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 14, 2022

Rocky later shares an article about his “spine-tingling” introduction.