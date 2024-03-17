The Rock comments on the promos he’s been cutting in WWE.

The Great One has not been afraid to speak his mind on WWE programming, especially when taking shots at Cody Rhodes and the Cody Crybabies. The Final Boss has called audience members crack addicts, referenced that fans of Cody have to pay for sex, and even told one fan this past Friday in SmackDown that she sounds like someone he could love, “drunk and horny.”

The Rock shared a clip of his last comment, revealing that certain people behind the scene are unhappy with his raunchy content, but states that he’d rather be real than be phony.

“You sound like somebody the Rock can love – drunk and horny” Networks and “standards & practices” have issues with my language, but I’d rather be real than not. I talk from the heart, shoot from the hip and try to always have fun. Enjoy the Rock concert.

At WrestleMania 40, The Rock will team up with Roman Reigns to take on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a tag team matchup.