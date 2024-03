TNA Wrestling has announced for matchups for the March 22nd and March 23rd television tapings, which take place from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Check out the updated lineup below.

Friday 3/22:

-Josh Alexander vs. Tracy Williams in Williams’ debut.

-TNA Tag Team Champions Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers vs. The Motor City Machineguns.

Saturday 3/23:

-Xia Brookside vs. Ash by Elegance.

-PCO vs. Kon.