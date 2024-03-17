A big update on lucha-libre superstar El Hijo del Vikingo.

Vikingo will be vacating the AAA Mega Championship that he held for 833 days due to the knee injury he suffered back in February, one that required the frequent AEW collaborator to have surgery. A new AAA Mega Champion will be crowned at Triplemania XXXII Monterrey.

¡DE ÚLTIMO MOMENTO! El Megacampeonato de AAA ha quedado vacante y será disputado en #TriplemaniaXXXII Monterrey Esta noche en Ciudad de México @PrideOfMexico, Cibernético y @Psychooriginal buscarán ser el primer retador en una lucha de 3 esquinas#OrígenesAAA — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) March 17, 2024

Vikingo went into surgery on February 29th. Wrestling Headlines will continue to keep you updated on his condition.