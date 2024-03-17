WWE held its Road To WrestleMania House Show this evening from the James Brown Arena in Augusta, Georgia. Below are the results courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.Com.
-R-Truth defeats Dominick Mysterio Via DQ Due to Interference. The Match Becomes a Six-Man Tag Team.
-R-Truth and The New Day: Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods defeat The Judgment Day: WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions Finn Balor and Damian Priest and Dominick Mysterio
-AJ Styles defeats Carlito
-Rhea Ripley defeats Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax to retain the women’s world championship
-Sami Zayn defeated Shinsuke Nakamura
-LA Knight defeated Solo Sikoa
-Omos defeated Akira Tozawa
-Naomi & Bianca Belair defeated Kairi Sane & IYO SKY
-Cody Rhodes defeated Drew McIntyre in a street fight main event