WWE held its Road To WrestleMania House Show this evening from the James Brown Arena in Augusta, Georgia. Below are the results courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.Com.

-R-Truth defeats Dominick Mysterio Via DQ Due to Interference. The Match Becomes a Six-Man Tag Team.

-R-Truth and The New Day: Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods defeat The Judgment Day: WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions Finn Balor and Damian Priest and Dominick Mysterio

-AJ Styles defeats Carlito

-Rhea Ripley defeats Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax to retain the women’s world championship

-Sami Zayn defeated Shinsuke Nakamura

-LA Knight defeated Solo Sikoa

-Omos defeated Akira Tozawa

-Naomi & Bianca Belair defeated Kairi Sane & IYO SKY

-Cody Rhodes defeated Drew McIntyre in a street fight main event